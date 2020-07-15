135 Roosevelt Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Look no further! You found the perfect home. This bright, airy two bedroom, one bath has been freshly painted. New tile with 5 inch baseboard throughout. Upgraded kitchen has new cabinets with crown molding, granite countertops, and all new stainless steel appliances. Both bedrooms have large mirrored closets with two large windows in each room. The upgrades do not stop there. The bathroom has upgrades also. Talk about versatile, The Florida Room has a pantry, washer/dryer hook-up, small utility room, and a breakfast bar with pendant lighting pass-thru. Paddle fans with energy efficient LED lighting throughout this home. Close to shopping, restaurants, the pier & the port. All this and just one block from the beach. Make your move this jewel won't last!!!!