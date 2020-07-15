All apartments in Brevard County
135 Roosevelt Avenue
135 Roosevelt Avenue

135 Roosevelt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

135 Roosevelt Avenue, Brevard County, FL 32931

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Look no further! You found the perfect home. This bright, airy two bedroom, one bath has been freshly painted. New tile with 5 inch baseboard throughout. Upgraded kitchen has new cabinets with crown molding, granite countertops, and all new stainless steel appliances. Both bedrooms have large mirrored closets with two large windows in each room. The upgrades do not stop there. The bathroom has upgrades also. Talk about versatile, The Florida Room has a pantry, washer/dryer hook-up, small utility room, and a breakfast bar with pendant lighting pass-thru. Paddle fans with energy efficient LED lighting throughout this home. Close to shopping, restaurants, the pier & the port. All this and just one block from the beach. Make your move this jewel won't last!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Roosevelt Avenue have any available units?
135 Roosevelt Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brevard County, FL.
What amenities does 135 Roosevelt Avenue have?
Some of 135 Roosevelt Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Roosevelt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
135 Roosevelt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Roosevelt Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 135 Roosevelt Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brevard County.
Does 135 Roosevelt Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 135 Roosevelt Avenue offers parking.
Does 135 Roosevelt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Roosevelt Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Roosevelt Avenue have a pool?
No, 135 Roosevelt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 135 Roosevelt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 135 Roosevelt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Roosevelt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Roosevelt Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Roosevelt Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Roosevelt Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
