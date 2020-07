Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center car wash area clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub internet access tennis court cats allowed coffee bar

Lucerne is ready to welcome you home! Our stunning apartment community offers comfortable living with your lifestyle in mind. As a resident, you’ll enjoy spacious kitchens with a full appliance package, plenty of linen and pantry storage space and screened-in patios and balconies. Our newly renovated apartments have stainless steel appliances and gorgeous hardwood-style flooring, too! Our amenities will also dazzle you—take advantage of our resort-style swimming pool and heated spa, fitness center with weight training machines, warm and welcoming community clubhouse, convenient business center, car care center, playground and tennis court. Our six unique floor plans boast one, two and three-bedroom options!



Located just 11 miles southwest of Downtown Tampa, you’ll find entertainment at every turn. In the city, grab a bite at Jackson’s Bistro, Bar & Sushi or a drink at Hattricks, visit The Florida Aquarium, stop over at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts or catch a show at The O