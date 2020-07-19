938 Inesita Place

Amenities

This 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 3-Story Townhouse is in the quiet community of Mission Village. The 2-Car garage is directly under the townhome. The community offers a community swimming pool and clubhouse. Great updated eat-in kitchen includes stainless steal appliances and is open to the living room, approximately 16x14 on the second floor. Refrigerator with water and Ice, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher. Home is loaded with extras such as ceiling fans, mini blinds, stack-able washer and dryer. The balcony off the living room looks out onto a conservation area. The flooring is carpet and tile. Master bedroom is 12x13 and includes a nice size walk-in closet and master bath with double sink and tile shower. Convenient location with easy access to I-75, Lee Roy Selmon Expressway, shopping and dining. No warranty on washer and dryer. Water, Sewer, Garbage included in the rent. Tenant required to have H04 Insurance. Owner may consider small pets only. No lease less than 12 months.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



