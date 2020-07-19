All apartments in Brandon
938 Inesita Place

Location

938 Inesita Place, Brandon, FL 33619

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
See the Video Property Tour

This 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 3-Story Townhouse is in the quiet community of Mission Village. The 2-Car garage is directly under the townhome. The community offers a community swimming pool and clubhouse. Great updated eat-in kitchen includes stainless steal appliances and is open to the living room, approximately 16x14 on the second floor. Refrigerator with water and Ice, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher. Home is loaded with extras such as ceiling fans, mini blinds, stack-able washer and dryer. The balcony off the living room looks out onto a conservation area. The flooring is carpet and tile. Master bedroom is 12x13 and includes a nice size walk-in closet and master bath with double sink and tile shower. Convenient location with easy access to I-75, Lee Roy Selmon Expressway, shopping and dining. No warranty on washer and dryer. Water, Sewer, Garbage included in the rent. Tenant required to have H04 Insurance. Owner may consider small pets only. No lease less than 12 months.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 938 Inesita Place have any available units?
938 Inesita Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 938 Inesita Place have?
Some of 938 Inesita Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 938 Inesita Place currently offering any rent specials?
938 Inesita Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 938 Inesita Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 938 Inesita Place is pet friendly.
Does 938 Inesita Place offer parking?
Yes, 938 Inesita Place offers parking.
Does 938 Inesita Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 938 Inesita Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 938 Inesita Place have a pool?
Yes, 938 Inesita Place has a pool.
Does 938 Inesita Place have accessible units?
No, 938 Inesita Place does not have accessible units.
Does 938 Inesita Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 938 Inesita Place has units with dishwashers.
