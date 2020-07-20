All apartments in Brandon
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
9312 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

9312 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE

9312 Crescent Loop Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9312 Crescent Loop Circle, Brandon, FL 33619

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
volleyball court
Available NOW!
This spacious 1bed/1bath condo features tile & laminate flooring throughout, breakfast bar overlooking the living room, washer & dryer, private screened-in porch, large walk-in closet, and more! Located in a beautiful resort-style community with tons of great amenities; swimming pool, 24-hour fitness gym, car wash, garden center, basketball and volleyball courts, free bike rentals, clubhouse, and playground! Near Brandon with easy access to Selmon Crosstown Expy, Highway 60, and Causeway Blvd.
1st & last month rent required upon move in. $500 security deposit required upon application approval. Good credit and a clean background check required. Application fee is $40/each applicant. Water/sewer/trash, grounds maintenance, and amenities included in rent. The landlord doesn’t accept section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9312 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE have any available units?
9312 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 9312 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE have?
Some of 9312 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9312 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
9312 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9312 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 9312 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 9312 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 9312 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 9312 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9312 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9312 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 9312 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 9312 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 9312 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 9312 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9312 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
