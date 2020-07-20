9312 CRESCENT LOOP CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets 24hr gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 basketball court car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool volleyball court

Available NOW!

This spacious 1bed/1bath condo features tile & laminate flooring throughout, breakfast bar overlooking the living room, washer & dryer, private screened-in porch, large walk-in closet, and more! Located in a beautiful resort-style community with tons of great amenities; swimming pool, 24-hour fitness gym, car wash, garden center, basketball and volleyball courts, free bike rentals, clubhouse, and playground! Near Brandon with easy access to Selmon Crosstown Expy, Highway 60, and Causeway Blvd.

1st & last month rent required upon move in. $500 security deposit required upon application approval. Good credit and a clean background check required. Application fee is $40/each applicant. Water/sewer/trash, grounds maintenance, and amenities included in rent. The landlord doesn’t accept section 8.