924 BUCK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Gorgeous inside!! This 2 bedroom, two-story townhome has recently been renovated and features all new flooring, carpets and paint. The home offers a large living/dining room combo which flows though to the adjoining kitchen. Large sliding glass doors allow for lots of natural light. The kitchen has a large breakfast bar and a spacious pantry. The second floor features the masted bedroom with on-suite bathroom.

Both bedrooms feature large closets and ceiling fans. The fenced porch provides lots of privacy! This unit comes with 2 reserved parking spaces (one is covered). HOA maintain all grounds and lawns. The Community also offers a fabulous pool and sports courts. Best of all is the location which is minutes to all major highways, shopping and entertainment .