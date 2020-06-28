All apartments in Brandon
924 BUCK COURT
924 BUCK COURT

924 Buck Court · No Longer Available
Location

924 Buck Court, Brandon, FL 33511
Buckhorn Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Gorgeous inside!! This 2 bedroom, two-story townhome has recently been renovated and features all new flooring, carpets and paint. The home offers a large living/dining room combo which flows though to the adjoining kitchen. Large sliding glass doors allow for lots of natural light. The kitchen has a large breakfast bar and a spacious pantry. The second floor features the masted bedroom with on-suite bathroom.
Both bedrooms feature large closets and ceiling fans. The fenced porch provides lots of privacy! This unit comes with 2 reserved parking spaces (one is covered). HOA maintain all grounds and lawns. The Community also offers a fabulous pool and sports courts. Best of all is the location which is minutes to all major highways, shopping and entertainment .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 BUCK COURT have any available units?
924 BUCK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 924 BUCK COURT have?
Some of 924 BUCK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 BUCK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
924 BUCK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 BUCK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 924 BUCK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 924 BUCK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 924 BUCK COURT offers parking.
Does 924 BUCK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 924 BUCK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 BUCK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 924 BUCK COURT has a pool.
Does 924 BUCK COURT have accessible units?
No, 924 BUCK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 924 BUCK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 924 BUCK COURT has units with dishwashers.
