911 VALMAR STREET

Amenities
NON DEED RESTRICTED COMMUNITY IN BRANDON -- CLOSE TO VALRICO -- Great area if you have a boat or motor home or large trucks. There is no garage but there is plenty of parking and a really huge shed which is about 15 x 12 to store your things. Four bedrooms (which includes two master bedrooms with attached bathrooms and two smaller separate bedrooms) large family room/dining room with a screened lanai in rear, through sliding glass doors. There is a roomy kitchen and stainless steel refrigerator with top freezer, dishwasher, disposal, glass top range & microwave. There are plenty of raised panel cabinets, newer laminate flooring in Dining Room - Family Room combination, Tile in Kitchen and all 3 bathrooms, 2" faux blinds throughout. This is a great location. Entire yard is fenced. Must come and see. This is a fabulous yard for a garden or a play yard for the kiddies.