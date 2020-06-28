All apartments in Brandon
911 VALMAR STREET
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

911 VALMAR STREET

911 Valmar Street · No Longer Available
Location

911 Valmar Street, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
NON DEED RESTRICTED COMMUNITY IN BRANDON -- CLOSE TO VALRICO -- Great area if you have a boat or motor home or large trucks. There is no garage but there is plenty of parking and a really huge shed which is about 15 x 12 to store your things. Four bedrooms (which includes two master bedrooms with attached bathrooms and two smaller separate bedrooms) large family room/dining room with a screened lanai in rear, through sliding glass doors. There is a roomy kitchen and stainless steel refrigerator with top freezer, dishwasher, disposal, glass top range & microwave. There are plenty of raised panel cabinets, newer laminate flooring in Dining Room - Family Room combination, Tile in Kitchen and all 3 bathrooms, 2" faux blinds throughout. This is a great location. Entire yard is fenced. Must come and see. This is a fabulous yard for a garden or a play yard for the kiddies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 VALMAR STREET have any available units?
911 VALMAR STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 911 VALMAR STREET have?
Some of 911 VALMAR STREET's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 VALMAR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
911 VALMAR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 VALMAR STREET pet-friendly?
No, 911 VALMAR STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 911 VALMAR STREET offer parking?
Yes, 911 VALMAR STREET offers parking.
Does 911 VALMAR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 VALMAR STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 VALMAR STREET have a pool?
No, 911 VALMAR STREET does not have a pool.
Does 911 VALMAR STREET have accessible units?
No, 911 VALMAR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 911 VALMAR STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 911 VALMAR STREET has units with dishwashers.
