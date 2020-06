Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

THE PERFECT HOUSE IN THE HEART OF BRANDON. THIS HOME FEATURES FULL SIZE BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATHS WITH THE MASTER FEATURING A WALK IN SHOWER AND CLOSET. TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOME. THE BACKYARD FEATURES A SAFE PLACE WITH PRIVACY FENCE AND BACKYARD PORCH. THIS HOME IS CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, AND ENTERTAINMENT ALL OVER THE BAY AREA.