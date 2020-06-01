826 BAYOU VIEW DRIVE

Amenities

4Bd, 3BA. Spectacular home in Harbour Pointe in Brandon. Community features access to private ski lake & boat ramp. No backyard neighbors. Home features huge 22'x15' family room overlooking a 23'x10' screened lanai, fenced yard and conservation. Open kitchen/family room combo makes this home a pleasure for relaxation and entertaining. Home also features a separate formal living and dining room and breakfast room. Beautiful Master Suite has been remodeled with wood and stone floors, seamless shower enclosure and garden tub. Master also has two clothes closets and enclosed water closet. Many fine upgrades make this home elegant and cozy. Includes washer & dryer & all kitchen appliances.