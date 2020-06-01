All apartments in Brandon
826 BAYOU VIEW DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

826 BAYOU VIEW DRIVE

826 Bayou View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

826 Bayou View Drive, Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeview Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4Bd, 3BA. Spectacular home in Harbour Pointe in Brandon. Community features access to private ski lake & boat ramp. No backyard neighbors. Home features huge 22'x15' family room overlooking a 23'x10' screened lanai, fenced yard and conservation. Open kitchen/family room combo makes this home a pleasure for relaxation and entertaining. Home also features a separate formal living and dining room and breakfast room. Beautiful Master Suite has been remodeled with wood and stone floors, seamless shower enclosure and garden tub. Master also has two clothes closets and enclosed water closet. Many fine upgrades make this home elegant and cozy. Includes washer & dryer & all kitchen appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 BAYOU VIEW DRIVE have any available units?
826 BAYOU VIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 BAYOU VIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 826 BAYOU VIEW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 BAYOU VIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
826 BAYOU VIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 BAYOU VIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 826 BAYOU VIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 826 BAYOU VIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 826 BAYOU VIEW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 826 BAYOU VIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 826 BAYOU VIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 BAYOU VIEW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 826 BAYOU VIEW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 826 BAYOU VIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 826 BAYOU VIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 826 BAYOU VIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 826 BAYOU VIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
