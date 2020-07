Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

POND location. 3 bedroom 2 baths. New carpet in bedrooms, all tile in remainder of home. Large kitchen with breakfast bar, separate eat in kitchen. Formal dining, great room. Split Bedroom plan. Oversized screened lanai overlooking peaceful pond. Large bedroom sizes. Owners suite has shower and garden bath. Close to all shopping and easy access to crosstown expressway. Repairs in progress. Tenant to pay lease admin fee in amount of $100 at the signing of the lease.