812 VINO VERDE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This Sweetwater model is one of William Ryan Homes most popular plans. Over $20k in builder upgrades when the home was built. A open floor plan for comfortable Florida living. The tiled covered porch entryway leads right into this wonderfully designed open floor plan. A large great room is centrally located for maximum convenience. A spacious kitchen with all of the "bells and whistles" and dining area are perfect for entertaining guests or spending quality time with the family and friends. The owner's Master Suite and Bath features ample space with a large walk-in closet and oversized walk in shower and garden tub. Guest bedroom has a private full bath that enters to the screened lanai that features beautiful ceramic tile flooring. The remaining two bedrooms (split bedrooms) enjoy an atmosphere all their own featuring a shared bath. One of the larger fenced lots in the community. This home has all of the right upgrades and is located in Central Brandon, close to shopping at Brandon Mall, entertainment, schools, restaurants and just minutes to the Crosstown Expressway (reach downtown in approx. 15 minutes!), I-75 and I-4. A must See!