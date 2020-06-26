All apartments in Brandon
Last updated March 23 2020 at 8:17 PM

812 VINO VERDE CIRCLE

812 Vino Verde Circle · No Longer Available
Location

812 Vino Verde Circle, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Sweetwater model is one of William Ryan Homes most popular plans. Over $20k in builder upgrades when the home was built. A open floor plan for comfortable Florida living. The tiled covered porch entryway leads right into this wonderfully designed open floor plan. A large great room is centrally located for maximum convenience. A spacious kitchen with all of the "bells and whistles" and dining area are perfect for entertaining guests or spending quality time with the family and friends. The owner's Master Suite and Bath features ample space with a large walk-in closet and oversized walk in shower and garden tub. Guest bedroom has a private full bath that enters to the screened lanai that features beautiful ceramic tile flooring. The remaining two bedrooms (split bedrooms) enjoy an atmosphere all their own featuring a shared bath. One of the larger fenced lots in the community. This home has all of the right upgrades and is located in Central Brandon, close to shopping at Brandon Mall, entertainment, schools, restaurants and just minutes to the Crosstown Expressway (reach downtown in approx. 15 minutes!), I-75 and I-4. A must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 VINO VERDE CIRCLE have any available units?
812 VINO VERDE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 VINO VERDE CIRCLE have?
Some of 812 VINO VERDE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 VINO VERDE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
812 VINO VERDE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 VINO VERDE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 812 VINO VERDE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 812 VINO VERDE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 812 VINO VERDE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 812 VINO VERDE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 VINO VERDE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 VINO VERDE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 812 VINO VERDE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 812 VINO VERDE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 812 VINO VERDE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 812 VINO VERDE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 VINO VERDE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

