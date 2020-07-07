All apartments in Brandon
807 Windsor Cir

807 Windsor Circle · No Longer Available
Location

807 Windsor Circle, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a3cf5af063 ---- NEW TO THE MARKET IN BRANDON Check out this fantastic property on a quiet street. This 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom home boasts an open style living room and kitchen that is perfect for all your entertaining needs. Many recent renovations make this place show great. Brand new carpet throughout the property with a master suite located away from the rest of the bedrooms. Conveniently located close to restaurants, shopping, I-4 and _-75. Contact us today to schedule your viewing 12 Months Price Sqft: $1 Deposit: $1,395 Parking: 2 spaces Heating: Forced air Cooling: Other Pets: Large dogs, small dogs Laundry: In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Windsor Cir have any available units?
807 Windsor Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 Windsor Cir have?
Some of 807 Windsor Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Windsor Cir currently offering any rent specials?
807 Windsor Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Windsor Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 Windsor Cir is pet friendly.
Does 807 Windsor Cir offer parking?
Yes, 807 Windsor Cir offers parking.
Does 807 Windsor Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Windsor Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Windsor Cir have a pool?
No, 807 Windsor Cir does not have a pool.
Does 807 Windsor Cir have accessible units?
No, 807 Windsor Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Windsor Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 Windsor Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

