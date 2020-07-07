807 Windsor Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a3cf5af063 ---- NEW TO THE MARKET IN BRANDON Check out this fantastic property on a quiet street. This 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom home boasts an open style living room and kitchen that is perfect for all your entertaining needs. Many recent renovations make this place show great. Brand new carpet throughout the property with a master suite located away from the rest of the bedrooms. Conveniently located close to restaurants, shopping, I-4 and _-75. Contact us today to schedule your viewing 12 Months Price Sqft: $1 Deposit: $1,395 Parking: 2 spaces Heating: Forced air Cooling: Other Pets: Large dogs, small dogs Laundry: In Unit