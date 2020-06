Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

802 Canoe Court Available 07/04/20 Large Corner Lot on Cul-De-Sac! - Please contact Dena Green @ 813-420-2627 for more information. WATER and complete lawn care included with rent! Large corner lot with fully fenced yard! Large screen lanai and an open patio area for grilling. The family room, formal dining and kitchen are all open making entertaining super easy. Master is on one side of the house with the two other bedrooms and bath located on the far end. All nice size bedrooms. Lots of windows makes this house light and bright. Tile throughout the house with carpet only in the bedrooms. This home is a must see! Won't last long! At time of move-in, Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00 along with rent.



(RLNE3455199)