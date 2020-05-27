All apartments in Brandon
Last updated January 7 2020 at 8:35 AM

716 Fairmont Dr

716 Fairmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

716 Fairmont Drive, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful home has just been newly renovated throughout! Lots of upgrades! Ceiling fans throughout! Four bedrooms are downstairs with one bedroom and a shower upstairs. Downstairs has one bathroom with a shower and one with a tub. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counters! Must see! Won't last!

$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance. Cats and dogs only, no exotics.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Fairmont Dr have any available units?
716 Fairmont Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 Fairmont Dr have?
Some of 716 Fairmont Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Fairmont Dr currently offering any rent specials?
716 Fairmont Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Fairmont Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 716 Fairmont Dr is pet friendly.
Does 716 Fairmont Dr offer parking?
No, 716 Fairmont Dr does not offer parking.
Does 716 Fairmont Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Fairmont Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Fairmont Dr have a pool?
No, 716 Fairmont Dr does not have a pool.
Does 716 Fairmont Dr have accessible units?
No, 716 Fairmont Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Fairmont Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 Fairmont Dr has units with dishwashers.

