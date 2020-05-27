716 Fairmont Dr

Amenities
This beautiful home has just been newly renovated throughout! Lots of upgrades! Ceiling fans throughout! Four bedrooms are downstairs with one bedroom and a shower upstairs. Downstairs has one bathroom with a shower and one with a tub. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counters! Must see! Won't last!
$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance. Cats and dogs only, no exotics.