707 Russell Ln Apt 219

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

Home, Sweet Home! This two story, second floor condo in Brandon's highly desirable Russellwood community overlooks one of the two beautiful pool/courtyard areas. Nice floor plan with large bedrooms and offering over 1,000 square feet of living space. On the first level, you will enter through the dining area which is adjacent to the kitchen - the spacious living room is on the back side that exits to the balcony overlooking the pool. You will also appreciate the half bathroom and laundry closet located on the first floor. Upstairs, two spacious bedrooms, each with adequate closet/storage, and the master suite offers a bathroom with separate dressing room and additional vanity. Water, sewer, trash collection, and major appliances are all included in the rent. Schedule a tour right away! Equal Housing Opportunity.