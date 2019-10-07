All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 707 Russell Ln Apt 219.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
707 Russell Ln Apt 219
Last updated April 27 2019 at 7:43 AM

707 Russell Ln Apt 219

707 Russell Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

707 Russell Lane, Brandon, FL 33510
Russellwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
Home, Sweet Home! This two story, second floor condo in Brandon's highly desirable Russellwood community overlooks one of the two beautiful pool/courtyard areas. Nice floor plan with large bedrooms and offering over 1,000 square feet of living space. On the first level, you will enter through the dining area which is adjacent to the kitchen - the spacious living room is on the back side that exits to the balcony overlooking the pool. You will also appreciate the half bathroom and laundry closet located on the first floor. Upstairs, two spacious bedrooms, each with adequate closet/storage, and the master suite offers a bathroom with separate dressing room and additional vanity. Water, sewer, trash collection, and major appliances are all included in the rent. Schedule a tour right away! Equal Housing Opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Russell Ln Apt 219 have any available units?
707 Russell Ln Apt 219 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 Russell Ln Apt 219 have?
Some of 707 Russell Ln Apt 219's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Russell Ln Apt 219 currently offering any rent specials?
707 Russell Ln Apt 219 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Russell Ln Apt 219 pet-friendly?
No, 707 Russell Ln Apt 219 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 707 Russell Ln Apt 219 offer parking?
Yes, 707 Russell Ln Apt 219 offers parking.
Does 707 Russell Ln Apt 219 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 707 Russell Ln Apt 219 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Russell Ln Apt 219 have a pool?
Yes, 707 Russell Ln Apt 219 has a pool.
Does 707 Russell Ln Apt 219 have accessible units?
No, 707 Russell Ln Apt 219 does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Russell Ln Apt 219 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 Russell Ln Apt 219 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa