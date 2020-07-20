Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 06/01/19 703 Holly Ter - Property Id: 124786



Hello,

Are you looking for a house with backyard in Brandon? Quite, established neighborhood, close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, schools and hospitals. 1300 sq. feet- 4 BR, 1 Bath, good size kitchen with plenty of storage, washer and dryer in the laundry room. Renovated rooms with new carpet and tile floors in the rest of the house. It is unfurnished, so you can bring your favorite couch.

Yearly rental with online application process. Rent is $1295 per month.

First, last and security deposit.

Please, welcome at our open house this Saturday- 05/25/19 from 12:00h to 15:00h . The address is: 703 Holly Terrace, Brandon 33511. Thank you and have a great day!

