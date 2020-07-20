All apartments in Brandon
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

703 Holly Ter

703 Holly Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

703 Holly Terrace, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/01/19 703 Holly Ter - Property Id: 124786

Hello,
Are you looking for a house with backyard in Brandon? Quite, established neighborhood, close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, schools and hospitals. 1300 sq. feet- 4 BR, 1 Bath, good size kitchen with plenty of storage, washer and dryer in the laundry room. Renovated rooms with new carpet and tile floors in the rest of the house. It is unfurnished, so you can bring your favorite couch.
Yearly rental with online application process. Rent is $1295 per month.
First, last and security deposit.
Please, welcome at our open house this Saturday- 05/25/19 from 12:00h to 15:00h . The address is: 703 Holly Terrace, Brandon 33511. Thank you and have a great day!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124786
Property Id 124786

(RLNE4919414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Holly Ter have any available units?
703 Holly Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 703 Holly Ter have?
Some of 703 Holly Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 Holly Ter currently offering any rent specials?
703 Holly Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Holly Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 703 Holly Ter is pet friendly.
Does 703 Holly Ter offer parking?
No, 703 Holly Ter does not offer parking.
Does 703 Holly Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 703 Holly Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Holly Ter have a pool?
No, 703 Holly Ter does not have a pool.
Does 703 Holly Ter have accessible units?
No, 703 Holly Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Holly Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 703 Holly Ter has units with dishwashers.
