649 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Completely remodeled townhome. Ready for you to move in. New Kitchen, New floors, New Paint. New appliance. New Light fixture, Can you say New, New, New. There isn’t anything that has been overlooked in the remodel. You will find granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances in the kitchen. Come live the easy life in this gated community with a pool. Enjoy the water views from the screened-in lanai at the end of your day. Rent includes water, sewer, basic cable, trash, and landscaping. The Bonus room could be used as an office or a 3rd bedroom. The development is centrally located close to I 75, US 301, Crosstown Expressway, Brandon Town Center, Retail, Restaurants. Be sure to take 3D Virtual Walkthrough at https://bit.ly/649Kensington