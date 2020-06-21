All apartments in Brandon
Brandon, FL
649 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

649 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE

649 Kensington Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Location

649 Kensington Lake Circle, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Completely remodeled townhome. Ready for you to move in. New Kitchen, New floors, New Paint. New appliance. New Light fixture, Can you say New, New, New. There isn’t anything that has been overlooked in the remodel. You will find granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances in the kitchen. Come live the easy life in this gated community with a pool. Enjoy the water views from the screened-in lanai at the end of your day. Rent includes water, sewer, basic cable, trash, and landscaping. The Bonus room could be used as an office or a 3rd bedroom. The development is centrally located close to I 75, US 301, Crosstown Expressway, Brandon Town Center, Retail, Restaurants. Be sure to take 3D Virtual Walkthrough at https://bit.ly/649Kensington

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 649 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE have any available units?
649 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 649 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE have?
Some of 649 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 649 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
649 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 649 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 649 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 649 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 649 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 649 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 649 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 649 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 649 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 649 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 649 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 649 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 649 KENSINGTON LAKE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
