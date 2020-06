Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

* OPEN HOUSE - TODAY Jan 15th ONLY. 3 TO 4PM. *

Beautiful home. Freshly painted and freshly carpet. Completely fenced in and all with a new roof. A quite neighboorhood and perfectly waiting for the right tenants. Email us for an application. * *THE OWNER HAS REQUESTED NO PETS * NOT SECTION 8*. Thanks