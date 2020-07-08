549 Oak Creek Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! You will love this 3 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 car garage Home perfectly located in quite Brandon community. The fantastic layout offers a Spacious Formal Dining and Living Room. Separate family room off the kitchen that opens out onto the huge Lanai. Oversized kitchen with desk/eat-in area, newer stainless steel appliances, and a great view of the back yard. Upstairs offers a perfect family layout with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath rooms. The master Wow... large enough for your king sized bed and 2 dressers with its own private bath and garden tub. The secondary bedrooms are sizable and offer easy access to their own full bathroom. Outside is the perfect place for weekend entertaining with an enormous covered/screened Lanai, a fully fenced back yard and there's even an extra storage shed for your outside toys. Bryan Manor is a wonderful community with A-Rated schools and ideally located near great shopping, dining, and entertainment. Convenient to everywhere including MacDill AFB, Tampa, St. Pete and Bradenton-Sarasota, and gulf beaches. Accepting pets with approval. Available Now!



Call Samantha for more information at 727-488-4450 or email at Samantha@arricorealty.com or to see more homes please visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com