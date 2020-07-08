All apartments in Brandon
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
549 Oak Creek Dr
549 Oak Creek Dr

549 Oak Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

549 Oak Creek Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
South Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! You will love this 3 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 car garage Home perfectly located in quite Brandon community. The fantastic layout offers a Spacious Formal Dining and Living Room. Separate family room off the kitchen that opens out onto the huge Lanai. Oversized kitchen with desk/eat-in area, newer stainless steel appliances, and a great view of the back yard. Upstairs offers a perfect family layout with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath rooms. The master Wow... large enough for your king sized bed and 2 dressers with its own private bath and garden tub. The secondary bedrooms are sizable and offer easy access to their own full bathroom. Outside is the perfect place for weekend entertaining with an enormous covered/screened Lanai, a fully fenced back yard and there's even an extra storage shed for your outside toys. Bryan Manor is a wonderful community with A-Rated schools and ideally located near great shopping, dining, and entertainment. Convenient to everywhere including MacDill AFB, Tampa, St. Pete and Bradenton-Sarasota, and gulf beaches. Accepting pets with approval. Available Now!

Call Samantha for more information at 727-488-4450 or email at Samantha@arricorealty.com or to see more homes please visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 549 Oak Creek Dr have any available units?
549 Oak Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 549 Oak Creek Dr have?
Some of 549 Oak Creek Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 549 Oak Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
549 Oak Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 Oak Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 549 Oak Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 549 Oak Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 549 Oak Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 549 Oak Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 549 Oak Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 Oak Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 549 Oak Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 549 Oak Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 549 Oak Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 549 Oak Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 549 Oak Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.
