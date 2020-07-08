536 BETH ANN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

ove-In Special: Receive $500 off October rent, with a lease starting by 10/31/2019!



Don’t miss your chance to make this stunning house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a beautifully landscaped lawn that wraps around to the backyard, which provides you with a privacy fence and a gorgeous sunroom that is perfect for your morning cup of coffee. The interior features stylish tile throughout the spacious communal living rooms for a low-maintenance household, and the open and naturally lit bedrooms are all lined with plush carpeting for your comfort. Additionally, the kitchen is centrally located, and is equipped with a large breakfast bar, updated appliances, and lots of beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!