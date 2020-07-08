All apartments in Brandon
536 BETH ANN STREET
536 BETH ANN STREET

536 Beth Ann Street · No Longer Available
Location

536 Beth Ann Street, Brandon, FL 33594
Brentwood Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ove-In Special: Receive $500 off October rent, with a lease starting by 10/31/2019!

Don’t miss your chance to make this stunning house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a beautifully landscaped lawn that wraps around to the backyard, which provides you with a privacy fence and a gorgeous sunroom that is perfect for your morning cup of coffee. The interior features stylish tile throughout the spacious communal living rooms for a low-maintenance household, and the open and naturally lit bedrooms are all lined with plush carpeting for your comfort. Additionally, the kitchen is centrally located, and is equipped with a large breakfast bar, updated appliances, and lots of beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 BETH ANN STREET have any available units?
536 BETH ANN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 536 BETH ANN STREET have?
Some of 536 BETH ANN STREET's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 BETH ANN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
536 BETH ANN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 BETH ANN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 536 BETH ANN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 536 BETH ANN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 536 BETH ANN STREET offers parking.
Does 536 BETH ANN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 536 BETH ANN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 BETH ANN STREET have a pool?
No, 536 BETH ANN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 536 BETH ANN STREET have accessible units?
No, 536 BETH ANN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 536 BETH ANN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 536 BETH ANN STREET has units with dishwashers.

