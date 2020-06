Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Two Bedrooms - Two Bathrooms - Small Backyard - No criminal background. Have good verifiable rental history. No evictions. Unit was completely remodeled this year. Brand new appliances, flooring, cabinets, and paint. Community is gated and has two pools. Close to Kings and 60. Call today for a showing.



(RLNE4987689)