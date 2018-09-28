All apartments in Brandon
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

519 Sonoma Dr

519 Sonoma Drive · (813) 474-7410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

519 Sonoma Drive, Brandon, FL 33594
Brandon Brook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1295 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has 1500 square feet of living space on a huge corner lot. You've found your dream home! It includes an open floor plan and plenty of natural light throughout the space. The inviting kitchen has updated appliances and a stainless steel fridge, gorgeous wood cabinets, and ample counter space. The bright and airy living room is the perfect place to relax. Behind the home is a screened patio, perfect for cooking out and entertaining. This home is in a great location and has plenty of space. The home has a brand new ac unit and attached is a massive 2 car garage, do not miss out on this opportunity

519 Sonoma dr, Valrico, FL 33594

(RLNE5490556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 Sonoma Dr have any available units?
519 Sonoma Dr has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 519 Sonoma Dr have?
Some of 519 Sonoma Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 Sonoma Dr currently offering any rent specials?
519 Sonoma Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 Sonoma Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 519 Sonoma Dr is pet friendly.
Does 519 Sonoma Dr offer parking?
Yes, 519 Sonoma Dr does offer parking.
Does 519 Sonoma Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 Sonoma Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 Sonoma Dr have a pool?
No, 519 Sonoma Dr does not have a pool.
Does 519 Sonoma Dr have accessible units?
No, 519 Sonoma Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 519 Sonoma Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 Sonoma Dr has units with dishwashers.
