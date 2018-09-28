Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has 1500 square feet of living space on a huge corner lot. You've found your dream home! It includes an open floor plan and plenty of natural light throughout the space. The inviting kitchen has updated appliances and a stainless steel fridge, gorgeous wood cabinets, and ample counter space. The bright and airy living room is the perfect place to relax. Behind the home is a screened patio, perfect for cooking out and entertaining. This home is in a great location and has plenty of space. The home has a brand new ac unit and attached is a massive 2 car garage, do not miss out on this opportunity



519 Sonoma dr, Valrico, FL 33594



(RLNE5490556)