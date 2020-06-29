515 Royal Ridge Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly walk in closets pool playground tennis court

Brentwood Hills Home! - Please call Heather Jenkins @ 813-506-7476 for more information on this home.Lawn service is included! Large foyer welcomes you in this home. Separate formal living room and dining room. Large home office/den. Split bedroom floor plan with the master at the rear of the home. All bedrooms are a nice size. The master has a double vanity, garden tub, a separate walk in shower and a huge walk in closet. Inside laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups. Large fenced in yard! Brentwood Hills has a ton of amenities! Tennis, swimming pool, playground, and soccer field. This home is a must see! Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposit.



(RLNE2868960)