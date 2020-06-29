All apartments in Brandon
515 Royal Ridge Drive
515 Royal Ridge Drive

515 Royal Ridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

515 Royal Ridge Street, Brandon, FL 33594
Brentwood Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Brentwood Hills Home! - Please call Heather Jenkins @ 813-506-7476 for more information on this home.Lawn service is included! Large foyer welcomes you in this home. Separate formal living room and dining room. Large home office/den. Split bedroom floor plan with the master at the rear of the home. All bedrooms are a nice size. The master has a double vanity, garden tub, a separate walk in shower and a huge walk in closet. Inside laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups. Large fenced in yard! Brentwood Hills has a ton of amenities! Tennis, swimming pool, playground, and soccer field. This home is a must see! Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Royal Ridge Drive have any available units?
515 Royal Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 Royal Ridge Drive have?
Some of 515 Royal Ridge Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Royal Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
515 Royal Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Royal Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 Royal Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 515 Royal Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 515 Royal Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 515 Royal Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Royal Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Royal Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 515 Royal Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 515 Royal Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 515 Royal Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Royal Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 Royal Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
