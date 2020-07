Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great opportunity to live in the highly desirable Vineyards community of Brandon. Home is completely updated with new flooring, new LED lighting throughout, new hot water heater, new a/c equipment, new appliances, new washer & dryer and freshly painted. Looking for long term leases. Super value for this large home, better this one won't last.