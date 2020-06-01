504 GOLDEN TREE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

GREAT RECENTLY UPDATED TOWNHOUSE in convenient Brandon, just off of I 75 and Hwy 60. This house is comfortable with three bedrooms and two and half bathrooms over two floor plus a great back porch and nicely updated kitchen with real wood cabinets, granite, and brand new stainless steel appliances. New laminate flooring throughout the downstairs, freshly painted with new carpeting upstairs, all new toilets and vanities. Walk right into an open expansive main living/dining/kitchen space that’s perfect for entertaining or relaxing. You will definitely love the beautiful, easy care laminate floors. Step right to the back porch from the sliding glass doors. The perfect spot for your morning coffee. All three bedrooms and full bathrooms are located upstairs. Contact us now to arrange a viewing!