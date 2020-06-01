All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 504 GOLDEN TREE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
504 GOLDEN TREE PLACE
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:28 PM

504 GOLDEN TREE PLACE

504 Golden Tree Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

504 Golden Tree Place, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
GREAT RECENTLY UPDATED TOWNHOUSE in convenient Brandon, just off of I 75 and Hwy 60. This house is comfortable with three bedrooms and two and half bathrooms over two floor plus a great back porch and nicely updated kitchen with real wood cabinets, granite, and brand new stainless steel appliances. New laminate flooring throughout the downstairs, freshly painted with new carpeting upstairs, all new toilets and vanities. Walk right into an open expansive main living/dining/kitchen space that’s perfect for entertaining or relaxing. You will definitely love the beautiful, easy care laminate floors. Step right to the back porch from the sliding glass doors. The perfect spot for your morning coffee. All three bedrooms and full bathrooms are located upstairs. Contact us now to arrange a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 GOLDEN TREE PLACE have any available units?
504 GOLDEN TREE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 GOLDEN TREE PLACE have?
Some of 504 GOLDEN TREE PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 GOLDEN TREE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
504 GOLDEN TREE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 GOLDEN TREE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 504 GOLDEN TREE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 504 GOLDEN TREE PLACE offer parking?
No, 504 GOLDEN TREE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 504 GOLDEN TREE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 GOLDEN TREE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 GOLDEN TREE PLACE have a pool?
No, 504 GOLDEN TREE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 504 GOLDEN TREE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 504 GOLDEN TREE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 504 GOLDEN TREE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 GOLDEN TREE PLACE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa