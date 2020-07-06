All apartments in Brandon
Last updated February 5 2020 at 11:40 PM

503 Lisa Lane

503 Lisa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

503 Lisa Lane, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Lisa Lane have any available units?
503 Lisa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 503 Lisa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
503 Lisa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Lisa Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 Lisa Lane is pet friendly.
Does 503 Lisa Lane offer parking?
No, 503 Lisa Lane does not offer parking.
Does 503 Lisa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Lisa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Lisa Lane have a pool?
Yes, 503 Lisa Lane has a pool.
Does 503 Lisa Lane have accessible units?
No, 503 Lisa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Lisa Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 Lisa Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 503 Lisa Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 Lisa Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

