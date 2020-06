502 W Hilda Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel fireplace bathtub

LARGE FOUR BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME IN THE HEART OF BRANDON! LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE LIVING AREA! UPDATED KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH A WOOD BURNING FIRE PLACE AND WALL TO WALL CARPETING IN ALL FOUR BEDROOMS. THE MASTER BEDROOM AND BATHROOM FEATURES: DUAL SINKS, GARDEN TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER. THIS HOUSE HAS AN ADDITIONAL MASTER GUEST BEDROOM WITH ITS OWN PRIVATE BATHW WHICH IS PERFECT FOR THOSE IN-LAWS! LARGE PRIVATE BACK YARD WITH MATURE LANDSCAPING. LOCATED CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, INTERSTATES AND EXPRESSWAYS AND SO MUCH MORE!!!!