Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:24 AM

4748 POND RIDGE DRIVE

4748 Pond Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4748 Pond Ridge Dr, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
No Rear Neighbors! Great location and sought-after gated community with amenities. Ready to move-in and in great condition. Larger 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with 1 car garage. Just under 1700 heated sq/ft with open kitchen to great room and screened lanai. Eat-in kitchen with separate pantry. All appliances included except W&D. Lease rate includes water, sewer and trash. All bedrooms upstairs with large master and ceiling fans included. Ready for move-in today. Application fee per adult. Small Pet possible. Available for 7-1-19 occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4748 POND RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
4748 POND RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 4748 POND RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 4748 POND RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4748 POND RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4748 POND RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4748 POND RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4748 POND RIDGE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4748 POND RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4748 POND RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4748 POND RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4748 POND RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4748 POND RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4748 POND RIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4748 POND RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4748 POND RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4748 POND RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4748 POND RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
