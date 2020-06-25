4748 POND RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

No Rear Neighbors! Great location and sought-after gated community with amenities. Ready to move-in and in great condition. Larger 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with 1 car garage. Just under 1700 heated sq/ft with open kitchen to great room and screened lanai. Eat-in kitchen with separate pantry. All appliances included except W&D. Lease rate includes water, sewer and trash. All bedrooms upstairs with large master and ceiling fans included. Ready for move-in today. Application fee per adult. Small Pet possible. Available for 7-1-19 occupancy.