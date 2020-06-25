4748 POND RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities
No Rear Neighbors! Great location and sought-after gated community with amenities. Ready to move-in and in great condition. Larger 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with 1 car garage. Just under 1700 heated sq/ft with open kitchen to great room and screened lanai. Eat-in kitchen with separate pantry. All appliances included except W&D. Lease rate includes water, sewer and trash. All bedrooms upstairs with large master and ceiling fans included. Ready for move-in today. Application fee per adult. Small Pet possible. Available for 7-1-19 occupancy.