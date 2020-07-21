4710 POND RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful townhome located in a well-maintained gated community. Home is clean, w large & open living rm, dining area, & kitchen nook. Kitchen appliances are included (though freezer ice door dispenser is non-functional/as-is.) Washer & dryer are also included. Screened patio overlooks a large pond, meaning no 'back door' neighbors to invade your privacy. XL master bdrm & bthrm, to include 2 sinks, shower w separate garden tub, toilet rm, & HUGE walk-in closet. Carpets have been professionally cleaned. Tenant is responsible for first $100 of ALL repairs after move-in. WATER, GARBAGE, LAWN SERVICE, POOL ACCESS, & BASIC CABLE IS INCLUDED IN RENT. Small pets considered. There will be 2 applications to complete; one for HOA, & one for owner. New tenants may deduct $100 (only) from SECOND month's rent as reimbursement for HOA's app fee. If either app is denied, there will be no reimbursement, so plz address any/all qualification concerns BEFORE applying. Only WELL-QUALIFIED applicants w 2 yrs of recent/current rental & income history to be considered. Net income must be $3,875+ each month. Community speed limit is currently 17 mph & strictly enforced by radar/video. It is also important that every vehicle come to a full & complete stop at stop signs. The HOA is very active. Tenants will be held responsible for ALL fees/fines charged by the HOA, as result of tenant AND guest violations. Property can be held for approved applicants up to 3 wks, w $1,000 holding deposit. Incomplete applications to be rejected.