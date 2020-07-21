All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 4710 POND RIDGE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
4710 POND RIDGE DRIVE
Last updated December 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

4710 POND RIDGE DRIVE

4710 Pond Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

4710 Pond Ridge Dr, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful townhome located in a well-maintained gated community. Home is clean, w large & open living rm, dining area, & kitchen nook. Kitchen appliances are included (though freezer ice door dispenser is non-functional/as-is.) Washer & dryer are also included. Screened patio overlooks a large pond, meaning no 'back door' neighbors to invade your privacy. XL master bdrm & bthrm, to include 2 sinks, shower w separate garden tub, toilet rm, & HUGE walk-in closet. Carpets have been professionally cleaned. Tenant is responsible for first $100 of ALL repairs after move-in. WATER, GARBAGE, LAWN SERVICE, POOL ACCESS, & BASIC CABLE IS INCLUDED IN RENT. Small pets considered. There will be 2 applications to complete; one for HOA, & one for owner. New tenants may deduct $100 (only) from SECOND month's rent as reimbursement for HOA's app fee. If either app is denied, there will be no reimbursement, so plz address any/all qualification concerns BEFORE applying. Only WELL-QUALIFIED applicants w 2 yrs of recent/current rental & income history to be considered. Net income must be $3,875+ each month. Community speed limit is currently 17 mph & strictly enforced by radar/video. It is also important that every vehicle come to a full & complete stop at stop signs. The HOA is very active. Tenants will be held responsible for ALL fees/fines charged by the HOA, as result of tenant AND guest violations. Property can be held for approved applicants up to 3 wks, w $1,000 holding deposit. Incomplete applications to be rejected.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4710 POND RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
4710 POND RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 4710 POND RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 4710 POND RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4710 POND RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4710 POND RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4710 POND RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4710 POND RIDGE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4710 POND RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4710 POND RIDGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4710 POND RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4710 POND RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4710 POND RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4710 POND RIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4710 POND RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4710 POND RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4710 POND RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4710 POND RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBrandon 2 Bedroom Apartments
Brandon Apartments with ParkingBrandon Pet Friendly Apartments
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FL
Four Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa