All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 450 Country Vineyard Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
450 Country Vineyard Dr.
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

450 Country Vineyard Dr.

450 Country Vineyard Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

450 Country Vineyard Drive, Brandon, FL 33594
Brandon Brook

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful House in Valrico, FL 33594 - Freshly renovated and just like New! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has an attached 2 Car garage and an inside utility/laundry room. Formal living room and dining room, nice open kitchen and enclosed back porch. Lots of storage space for your whole family! Come and see! Ready for immediate occupancy!

**To qualify you must have a verifiable monthly income and pass a background/ rental history check.

Call now for more information or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5593321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 Country Vineyard Dr. have any available units?
450 Country Vineyard Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 Country Vineyard Dr. have?
Some of 450 Country Vineyard Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 Country Vineyard Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
450 Country Vineyard Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 Country Vineyard Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 450 Country Vineyard Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 450 Country Vineyard Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 450 Country Vineyard Dr. offers parking.
Does 450 Country Vineyard Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 450 Country Vineyard Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 Country Vineyard Dr. have a pool?
No, 450 Country Vineyard Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 450 Country Vineyard Dr. have accessible units?
No, 450 Country Vineyard Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 450 Country Vineyard Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 450 Country Vineyard Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa