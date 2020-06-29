450 Country Vineyard Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful House in Valrico, FL 33594 - Freshly renovated and just like New! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has an attached 2 Car garage and an inside utility/laundry room. Formal living room and dining room, nice open kitchen and enclosed back porch. Lots of storage space for your whole family! Come and see! Ready for immediate occupancy!



**To qualify you must have a verifiable monthly income and pass a background/ rental history check.



Call now for more information or to schedule a showing.



