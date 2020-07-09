422 Pinewood Ave

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5bc69a9086 ---- Awesome remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath end unit villa. Huge kitchen and newer cabinets and appliances. Large bedrooms and living room, the unit has lots of privacy and windows to bring in sunshine. Call our office for additional information. Must see before it's rented! First month's rent, security deposit, and admin fee of $295.00 due for move-in. This property does not accept section 8. A higher security deposit may be required based on credit screening.