All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 422 Pinewood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
422 Pinewood Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

422 Pinewood Ave

422 Pinewood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

422 Pinewood Court, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5bc69a9086 ---- Awesome remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath end unit villa. Huge kitchen and newer cabinets and appliances. Large bedrooms and living room, the unit has lots of privacy and windows to bring in sunshine. Call our office for additional information. Must see before it's rented! First month's rent, security deposit, and admin fee of $295.00 due for move-in. This property does not accept section 8. A higher security deposit may be required based on credit screening.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 Pinewood Ave have any available units?
422 Pinewood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 422 Pinewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
422 Pinewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 Pinewood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 422 Pinewood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 422 Pinewood Ave offer parking?
No, 422 Pinewood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 422 Pinewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 Pinewood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 Pinewood Ave have a pool?
No, 422 Pinewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 422 Pinewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 422 Pinewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 422 Pinewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 Pinewood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 422 Pinewood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 422 Pinewood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa