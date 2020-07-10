All apartments in Brandon
413 Shamrock Rd
413 Shamrock Rd

413 Shamrock Road · No Longer Available
Location

413 Shamrock Road, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
UPDATED 3/2 WITH BONUS ROOM IN BRANDON!!!

Fenced in Back Yard

Central Heat & Air

Washer & Dryer Hook Up

Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common areas

Plush carpet in the bedrooms

Call today for more details or if you would like to see inside.

No Application Fees! Bad Credit? No Problem!

Our property management company is family owned and operated. We have been in business for almost 30 years and belong to the BBB and Largo Chamber of Commerce

(RLNE3331783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Shamrock Rd have any available units?
413 Shamrock Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 Shamrock Rd have?
Some of 413 Shamrock Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Shamrock Rd currently offering any rent specials?
413 Shamrock Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Shamrock Rd pet-friendly?
No, 413 Shamrock Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 413 Shamrock Rd offer parking?
No, 413 Shamrock Rd does not offer parking.
Does 413 Shamrock Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Shamrock Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Shamrock Rd have a pool?
No, 413 Shamrock Rd does not have a pool.
Does 413 Shamrock Rd have accessible units?
No, 413 Shamrock Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Shamrock Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 Shamrock Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

