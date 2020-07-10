Rent Calculator
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
413 Shamrock Rd
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:50 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
413 Shamrock Rd
413 Shamrock Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
413 Shamrock Road, Brandon, FL 33511
Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
UPDATED 3/2 WITH BONUS ROOM IN BRANDON!!!
Fenced in Back Yard
Central Heat & Air
Washer & Dryer Hook Up
Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common areas
Plush carpet in the bedrooms
Call today for more details or if you would like to see inside.
No Application Fees! Bad Credit? No Problem!
Our property management company is family owned and operated. We have been in business for almost 30 years and belong to the BBB and Largo Chamber of Commerce
(RLNE3331783)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 413 Shamrock Rd have any available units?
413 Shamrock Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brandon, FL
.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Brandon Rent Report
.
What amenities does 413 Shamrock Rd have?
Some of 413 Shamrock Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 413 Shamrock Rd currently offering any rent specials?
413 Shamrock Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Shamrock Rd pet-friendly?
No, 413 Shamrock Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brandon
.
Does 413 Shamrock Rd offer parking?
No, 413 Shamrock Rd does not offer parking.
Does 413 Shamrock Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Shamrock Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Shamrock Rd have a pool?
No, 413 Shamrock Rd does not have a pool.
Does 413 Shamrock Rd have accessible units?
No, 413 Shamrock Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Shamrock Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 Shamrock Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
