All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 403 Blueberry Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
403 Blueberry Lane
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

403 Blueberry Lane

403 Blueberry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

403 Blueberry Lane, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Large Brandon 3BR/2BA home with screened patio. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Large 3 bedroom home in a great, convenient location. close to I-275 and I-75. 25 minutes from MacDill AFB.!! 1900 sq ft. Formal dining area, family room with built in bar and a large utility room with washer and dryer included! Fenced in back yard. Hot tub and screened in patio. This home will not last long, call for a showing today!

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1579661?accessKey=5d88

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343

(RLNE5121554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Blueberry Lane have any available units?
403 Blueberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 403 Blueberry Lane have?
Some of 403 Blueberry Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 Blueberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
403 Blueberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Blueberry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 Blueberry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 403 Blueberry Lane offer parking?
No, 403 Blueberry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 403 Blueberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 403 Blueberry Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Blueberry Lane have a pool?
No, 403 Blueberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 403 Blueberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 403 Blueberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Blueberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 Blueberry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa