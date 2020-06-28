403 Blueberry Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly hot tub

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Large Brandon 3BR/2BA home with screened patio. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Large 3 bedroom home in a great, convenient location. close to I-275 and I-75. 25 minutes from MacDill AFB.!! 1900 sq ft. Formal dining area, family room with built in bar and a large utility room with washer and dryer included! Fenced in back yard. Hot tub and screened in patio. This home will not last long, call for a showing today!



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1579661?accessKey=5d88



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343



(RLNE5121554)