402 E Clay Avenue
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

402 E Clay Avenue

402 East Clay Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

402 East Clay Avenue, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,149 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be h

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 E Clay Avenue have any available units?
402 E Clay Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 E Clay Avenue have?
Some of 402 E Clay Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 E Clay Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
402 E Clay Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 E Clay Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 E Clay Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 402 E Clay Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 402 E Clay Avenue offers parking.
Does 402 E Clay Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 E Clay Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 E Clay Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 402 E Clay Avenue has a pool.
Does 402 E Clay Avenue have accessible units?
No, 402 E Clay Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 402 E Clay Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 E Clay Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
