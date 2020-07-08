All apartments in Brandon
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

3324 Laurel View Dr

3324 Laurel View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3324 Laurel View Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Sheffield Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brandon Upgraded townhome with fenced in yard - Beautifully upgraded townhome in a small community tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Brandon. Downstairs features laminate wood floors throughout; kitchen with upgraded cabinets, granite counters, pass through bar and pantry.: sliders lead from the living room out to screened porch and fenced in yard. Upstairs features carpet floors; split floor plan; Large master suite; both bathrooms have been upgraded.
This townhome is located in a HOA community.

(RLNE5782973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3324 Laurel View Dr have any available units?
3324 Laurel View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 3324 Laurel View Dr have?
Some of 3324 Laurel View Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3324 Laurel View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3324 Laurel View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3324 Laurel View Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3324 Laurel View Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3324 Laurel View Dr offer parking?
No, 3324 Laurel View Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3324 Laurel View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3324 Laurel View Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3324 Laurel View Dr have a pool?
No, 3324 Laurel View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3324 Laurel View Dr have accessible units?
No, 3324 Laurel View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3324 Laurel View Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3324 Laurel View Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

