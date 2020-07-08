3324 Laurel View Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brandon Upgraded townhome with fenced in yard - Beautifully upgraded townhome in a small community tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Brandon. Downstairs features laminate wood floors throughout; kitchen with upgraded cabinets, granite counters, pass through bar and pantry.: sliders lead from the living room out to screened porch and fenced in yard. Upstairs features carpet floors; split floor plan; Large master suite; both bathrooms have been upgraded.

This townhome is located in a HOA community.



(RLNE5782973)