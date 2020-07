Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This is one of those special homes where memories are made. Includes beautiful mature trees and a covered patio overlooking a fenced-in yard. This charming home boasts plush carpet, ceramic tile floors, and a gorgeous kitchen with upgraded kitchen appliances. Additionally, there is a two-car garage for parking. Apply today! This home has a $19.95 smart-home fee and pet fees (If applicable).