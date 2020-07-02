324 MORNING RAIN PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Location is a plus! This Townhome has a one car garage! this light and bright, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath is located in the heart of Valrico! This townhouse is updated throughout and offer a large open kitchen and half bathroom downstairs. The location provides easy access to SR 60 for the convenience of daily shopping, entertaining or commuting to and from work. Enjoy the large community pool and Cabana area within the Summergate, gated community. $60 per Adult Application Fee and $75 Tenant Processing Fee after acceptance of applicant(s).