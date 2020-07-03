317 SAND RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to 317 Sand Ridge Dr and the beautiful community of Brentwood Hills! This light, bright, and well laid out home is available for immediate occupancy and boasts high ceilings, dining area, spacious kitchen with ample cabinet and counter sapace, master bedroom suite as well as half bath for guests on the main floor. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms, a full bath, and a small loft. The backyard is fenced and we welcome furry friends! This home is available for immediate occupancy and is located near desirable schools so don't delay, apply today!