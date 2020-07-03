All apartments in Brandon
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
317 SAND RIDGE DRIVE
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:30 PM

317 SAND RIDGE DRIVE

317 Sand Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

317 Sand Ridge Drive, Brandon, FL 33594
Brentwood Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to 317 Sand Ridge Dr and the beautiful community of Brentwood Hills! This light, bright, and well laid out home is available for immediate occupancy and boasts high ceilings, dining area, spacious kitchen with ample cabinet and counter sapace, master bedroom suite as well as half bath for guests on the main floor. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms, a full bath, and a small loft. The backyard is fenced and we welcome furry friends! This home is available for immediate occupancy and is located near desirable schools so don't delay, apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 SAND RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
317 SAND RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 SAND RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 317 SAND RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 SAND RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
317 SAND RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 SAND RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 SAND RIDGE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 317 SAND RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 317 SAND RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 317 SAND RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 SAND RIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 SAND RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 317 SAND RIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 317 SAND RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 317 SAND RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 317 SAND RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 SAND RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

