307 Foxwood Dr

Amenities

granite counters air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters Property Amenities

Stunning 4/2/2 in convenient location of Brandon. The home features tile throughout, large backyard with covered lanai, newer AC, ceiling fans in the bedrooms and kitchen has granite countertops. Large front and backyard- which can store a trailer/boat for your convenience. Covered lanai and open floor plan allows for family gatherings and entertaining. Pest control included- Close to 75, crosstown expressway, shopping, hospital, and restaurants. This rental wont last long!



(RLNE5783449)