Brandon, FL
307 Foxwood Dr
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

307 Foxwood Dr

307 Foxwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

307 Foxwood Drive, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

granite counters
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
Property Amenities
Stunning 4/2/2 in convenient location of Brandon. The home features tile throughout, large backyard with covered lanai, newer AC, ceiling fans in the bedrooms and kitchen has granite countertops. Large front and backyard- which can store a trailer/boat for your convenience. Covered lanai and open floor plan allows for family gatherings and entertaining. Pest control included- Close to 75, crosstown expressway, shopping, hospital, and restaurants. This rental wont last long!

(RLNE5783449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Foxwood Dr have any available units?
307 Foxwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 307 Foxwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
307 Foxwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Foxwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 307 Foxwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 307 Foxwood Dr offer parking?
No, 307 Foxwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 307 Foxwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 Foxwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Foxwood Dr have a pool?
No, 307 Foxwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 307 Foxwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 307 Foxwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Foxwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 Foxwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Foxwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 307 Foxwood Dr has units with air conditioning.

