305 Lake Parsons Green 101
305 Lake Parsons Green 101

305 Lake Parsons Green · No Longer Available
Location

305 Lake Parsons Green, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
2/2 Town-home located within Park Lake Condominiums - Freshly updated 2/2 townhouse with plenty of open space within the Park Lake at Parsons Community! You have carpet and tile upstairs where the second bedroom and bath are located with wood laminate and tile throughout the downstairs area and first bedroom. This unit has an enormous amount of natural light and is located across from the lake!

(RLNE5710227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Lake Parsons Green 101 have any available units?
305 Lake Parsons Green 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Lake Parsons Green 101 have?
Some of 305 Lake Parsons Green 101's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Lake Parsons Green 101 currently offering any rent specials?
305 Lake Parsons Green 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Lake Parsons Green 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 Lake Parsons Green 101 is pet friendly.
Does 305 Lake Parsons Green 101 offer parking?
No, 305 Lake Parsons Green 101 does not offer parking.
Does 305 Lake Parsons Green 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Lake Parsons Green 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Lake Parsons Green 101 have a pool?
Yes, 305 Lake Parsons Green 101 has a pool.
Does 305 Lake Parsons Green 101 have accessible units?
No, 305 Lake Parsons Green 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Lake Parsons Green 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Lake Parsons Green 101 does not have units with dishwashers.

