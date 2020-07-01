302 Lake Parsons Green #206

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool tennis court

Lake Front - 2nd Floor - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath for Lease - Welcome to our lake front 1 bedroom 1 bath for lease in Brandon, FL. The interior features lake views from every room, laminate flooring throughout the main living space, a large master bedroom with a walk in closet, great storage, and a wonderful covered patio area. Rent includes water, trash, sewer, pest control, and a full size washer/dryer. To apply for the property go to www.powellrealty.com or visit our office to apply in person.



(RLNE3336494)