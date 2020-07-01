All apartments in Brandon
302 Lake Parsons Green #206
302 Lake Parsons Green #206

302 Lake Parsons Green · No Longer Available
Location

302 Lake Parsons Green, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
Lake Front - 2nd Floor - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath for Lease - Welcome to our lake front 1 bedroom 1 bath for lease in Brandon, FL. The interior features lake views from every room, laminate flooring throughout the main living space, a large master bedroom with a walk in closet, great storage, and a wonderful covered patio area. Rent includes water, trash, sewer, pest control, and a full size washer/dryer. To apply for the property go to www.powellrealty.com or visit our office to apply in person.

(RLNE3336494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Lake Parsons Green #206 have any available units?
302 Lake Parsons Green #206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 Lake Parsons Green #206 have?
Some of 302 Lake Parsons Green #206's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Lake Parsons Green #206 currently offering any rent specials?
302 Lake Parsons Green #206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Lake Parsons Green #206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 Lake Parsons Green #206 is pet friendly.
Does 302 Lake Parsons Green #206 offer parking?
No, 302 Lake Parsons Green #206 does not offer parking.
Does 302 Lake Parsons Green #206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 302 Lake Parsons Green #206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Lake Parsons Green #206 have a pool?
Yes, 302 Lake Parsons Green #206 has a pool.
Does 302 Lake Parsons Green #206 have accessible units?
No, 302 Lake Parsons Green #206 does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Lake Parsons Green #206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 Lake Parsons Green #206 does not have units with dishwashers.

