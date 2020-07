Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

***5 Bedroom, 3 Bath home in a GATED COMMUNITY.*** Close to shops, restaurants and Interstate 75. Open floor plan with granite countertops, maple cabinets and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! A large living room great for entertaining with tons of natural light. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Come see the community pool and Water is included!!!