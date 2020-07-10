2635 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful and freshly painted townhome available now! 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage in gated community close to Causeway, Crosstown, Brandon Mall and more! Kitchen has brand new microwave and laundry is located on the second floor. Main floor features ceramic tile flooring and a screened in patio. Second floor has just been updated with modern laminate flooring and 5 1/4" baseboards! Community offers a lovely pool and cabana a few steps away from the townhome. Grounds maintenance, water, gated access and pool included in rent. There is hardly any rentals out there, especially these nicely updated. Call today before it is gone!