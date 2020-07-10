All apartments in Brandon
Last updated August 30 2019 at 11:41 AM

2635 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE

2635 Edgewater Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2635 Edgewater Falls Drive, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Beautiful and freshly painted townhome available now! 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage in gated community close to Causeway, Crosstown, Brandon Mall and more! Kitchen has brand new microwave and laundry is located on the second floor. Main floor features ceramic tile flooring and a screened in patio. Second floor has just been updated with modern laminate flooring and 5 1/4" baseboards! Community offers a lovely pool and cabana a few steps away from the townhome. Grounds maintenance, water, gated access and pool included in rent. There is hardly any rentals out there, especially these nicely updated. Call today before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2635 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE have any available units?
2635 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2635 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE have?
Some of 2635 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2635 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2635 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2635 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2635 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2635 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2635 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2635 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2635 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2635 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2635 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2635 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2635 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2635 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2635 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
