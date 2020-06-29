Wow! Here is your chance to rent this large open floor plan townhouse in the heart of Brandon! Awesome 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with a Bonus room that can be a den or office. Enjoy the one car garage. You are close to everything here! Gated community and community pool!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2632 OLEANDER LAKES DRIVE have any available units?
2632 OLEANDER LAKES DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2632 OLEANDER LAKES DRIVE have?
Some of 2632 OLEANDER LAKES DRIVE's amenities include garage, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2632 OLEANDER LAKES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2632 OLEANDER LAKES DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.