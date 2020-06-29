All apartments in Brandon
2632 OLEANDER LAKES DRIVE

2632 Oleander Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2632 Oleander Lakes Drive, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

garage
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wow! Here is your chance to rent this large open floor plan townhouse in the heart of Brandon! Awesome 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with a Bonus room that can be a den or office. Enjoy the one car garage. You are close to everything here! Gated community and community pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2632 OLEANDER LAKES DRIVE have any available units?
2632 OLEANDER LAKES DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2632 OLEANDER LAKES DRIVE have?
Some of 2632 OLEANDER LAKES DRIVE's amenities include garage, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2632 OLEANDER LAKES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2632 OLEANDER LAKES DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2632 OLEANDER LAKES DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2632 OLEANDER LAKES DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2632 OLEANDER LAKES DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2632 OLEANDER LAKES DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2632 OLEANDER LAKES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2632 OLEANDER LAKES DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2632 OLEANDER LAKES DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2632 OLEANDER LAKES DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2632 OLEANDER LAKES DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2632 OLEANDER LAKES DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2632 OLEANDER LAKES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2632 OLEANDER LAKES DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.

