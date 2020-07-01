All apartments in Brandon
2627 Oleander Lakes Dr

2627 Oleander Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2627 Oleander Lakes Drive, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Townhome with Water & Lawn Service Included - 1/2 Off First Month!!! - There are a few updated photos that show the neutral paint color that is now throughout the home. This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

HOA application & approval required.

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2627 Oleander Lakes Dr have any available units?
2627 Oleander Lakes Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 2627 Oleander Lakes Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2627 Oleander Lakes Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2627 Oleander Lakes Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2627 Oleander Lakes Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2627 Oleander Lakes Dr offer parking?
No, 2627 Oleander Lakes Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2627 Oleander Lakes Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2627 Oleander Lakes Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2627 Oleander Lakes Dr have a pool?
No, 2627 Oleander Lakes Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2627 Oleander Lakes Dr have accessible units?
No, 2627 Oleander Lakes Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2627 Oleander Lakes Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2627 Oleander Lakes Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2627 Oleander Lakes Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2627 Oleander Lakes Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

