2608 BROOKER TRACE LANE

Executive home in Valrico, with a pool backing up to open space. Imagine the sunsets off of your covered and screened lanai, with the three sets of sliders open to the cool air! Come see this home with stainless appliances, stone countertops, fireplace, built in book shelves, high ceilings in the great room, and master, walk in pantry, wet bar, pass through window in the kitchen, pocket sliding glass doors, and much more. 4th bedroom has its own full bath! Located in a single, cul de sac street neighborhood, also in the highly sought after "3 B's" school zones, houses like this do not come on the market often. Ask for a private showing today! A $75 tenant processing fee will be collected at move in, in addition to any rents and or security deposits.