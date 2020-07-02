All apartments in Brandon
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
2608 BROOKER TRACE LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2608 BROOKER TRACE LANE

2608 Brooker Trace Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2608 Brooker Trace Ln, Brandon, FL 33596

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Executive home in Valrico, with a pool backing up to open space. Imagine the sunsets off of your covered and screened lanai, with the three sets of sliders open to the cool air! Come see this home with stainless appliances, stone countertops, fireplace, built in book shelves, high ceilings in the great room, and master, walk in pantry, wet bar, pass through window in the kitchen, pocket sliding glass doors, and much more. 4th bedroom has its own full bath! Located in a single, cul de sac street neighborhood, also in the highly sought after "3 B's" school zones, houses like this do not come on the market often. Ask for a private showing today! A $75 tenant processing fee will be collected at move in, in addition to any rents and or security deposits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 BROOKER TRACE LANE have any available units?
2608 BROOKER TRACE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2608 BROOKER TRACE LANE have?
Some of 2608 BROOKER TRACE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 BROOKER TRACE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2608 BROOKER TRACE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 BROOKER TRACE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2608 BROOKER TRACE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2608 BROOKER TRACE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2608 BROOKER TRACE LANE offers parking.
Does 2608 BROOKER TRACE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2608 BROOKER TRACE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 BROOKER TRACE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2608 BROOKER TRACE LANE has a pool.
Does 2608 BROOKER TRACE LANE have accessible units?
No, 2608 BROOKER TRACE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 BROOKER TRACE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2608 BROOKER TRACE LANE has units with dishwashers.
