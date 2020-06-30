All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 2542 Middleton Grove Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
2542 Middleton Grove Dr
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

2542 Middleton Grove Dr

2542 Middleton Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2542 Middleton Grove Drive, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
guest parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Awesome Townhome!!! - Really Nice...Great Location...Water, Lawn, Pest Control,Community Pool and Gated included in Rent! Freshly Painted & New Carpet!!! 4bd/4 Ba/1 Car Garage Townhome, All 3 Bedrooms are Owners/Master Suites...First Bedroom & Bath on ground floor, Second floor features a spacious family/living room, breakfast area, kitchen has 42" cabinets, granite counters, Bedroom & Bath, Third Floor, has 2 Bedrooms & 2 Baths.... Home is Move In Ready! ...Walking Distance to the community pool... Guest Parking...Shopping Centers, & I-75, Crosstown 5-10 mins away

(RLNE5118027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2542 Middleton Grove Dr have any available units?
2542 Middleton Grove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2542 Middleton Grove Dr have?
Some of 2542 Middleton Grove Dr's amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2542 Middleton Grove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2542 Middleton Grove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2542 Middleton Grove Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2542 Middleton Grove Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2542 Middleton Grove Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2542 Middleton Grove Dr offers parking.
Does 2542 Middleton Grove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2542 Middleton Grove Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2542 Middleton Grove Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2542 Middleton Grove Dr has a pool.
Does 2542 Middleton Grove Dr have accessible units?
No, 2542 Middleton Grove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2542 Middleton Grove Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2542 Middleton Grove Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa