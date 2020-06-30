2542 Middleton Grove Dr

Amenities

granite counters garage pool guest parking carpet

Awesome Townhome!!! - Really Nice...Great Location...Water, Lawn, Pest Control,Community Pool and Gated included in Rent! Freshly Painted & New Carpet!!! 4bd/4 Ba/1 Car Garage Townhome, All 3 Bedrooms are Owners/Master Suites...First Bedroom & Bath on ground floor, Second floor features a spacious family/living room, breakfast area, kitchen has 42" cabinets, granite counters, Bedroom & Bath, Third Floor, has 2 Bedrooms & 2 Baths.... Home is Move In Ready! ...Walking Distance to the community pool... Guest Parking...Shopping Centers, & I-75, Crosstown 5-10 mins away



(RLNE5118027)