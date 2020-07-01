2537 Middleton Grove Drive

Amenities

If you're looking for a lot of space at a great value, this is it. Over 2000 square feet 4 bedroom townhome with 3 private levels. 1st level is a private master suite with full bath. 2nd level is a huge living room / kitchen combo completely open and a 2nd bedroom and bath. 3rd level is another master suite plus a separate 4th bedroom and bath. Hard to find this kind of space and privacy under $2000 per month. Lake Brandon is in the heart of Brandon just a few minutes from the Crosstown Expressway and near all of the great retail, restaurants and activities Brandon has to offer. There is a community pool and this is a gated community. HOA requires 10 days minimum for tenant approval. Application fees apply.