All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 2537 Middleton Grove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
2537 Middleton Grove Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 7:35 PM

2537 Middleton Grove Drive

2537 Middleton Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2537 Middleton Grove Drive, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
pool
If you're looking for a lot of space at a great value, this is it. Over 2000 square feet 4 bedroom townhome with 3 private levels. 1st level is a private master suite with full bath. 2nd level is a huge living room / kitchen combo completely open and a 2nd bedroom and bath. 3rd level is another master suite plus a separate 4th bedroom and bath. Hard to find this kind of space and privacy under $2000 per month. Lake Brandon is in the heart of Brandon just a few minutes from the Crosstown Expressway and near all of the great retail, restaurants and activities Brandon has to offer. There is a community pool and this is a gated community. HOA requires 10 days minimum for tenant approval. Application fees apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2537 Middleton Grove Drive have any available units?
2537 Middleton Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 2537 Middleton Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2537 Middleton Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2537 Middleton Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2537 Middleton Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2537 Middleton Grove Drive offer parking?
No, 2537 Middleton Grove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2537 Middleton Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2537 Middleton Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2537 Middleton Grove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2537 Middleton Grove Drive has a pool.
Does 2537 Middleton Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 2537 Middleton Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2537 Middleton Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2537 Middleton Grove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2537 Middleton Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2537 Middleton Grove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa