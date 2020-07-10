2522 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE

Amenities

3BR / 2.5BA - Spacious 2-Story Edgewater at Lake Brandon Townhome with garage! Wonderful open floor plan! Kitchen features upgraded cherry wood cabinets overlooking the the main living area. Living room opens out to the covered patio with tranquil water-views. This wonderful unit comes with sleek black appliances and full-size washer and dryer. This quiet gated community is just minutes away from I75, SR60, Lee Roy Selmon and Crosstown Expressways, historic Ybor City, Downtown Tampa and more! Great local shopping, dining and entertainment.



Sorry - no pets please!

This is a smoke free home.



HOA Application and Approval Required.