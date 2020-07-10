All apartments in Brandon
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:31 AM

2522 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE

2522 Edgewater Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2522 Edgewater Falls Drive, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3BR / 2.5BA - Spacious 2-Story Edgewater at Lake Brandon Townhome with garage! Wonderful open floor plan! Kitchen features upgraded cherry wood cabinets overlooking the the main living area. Living room opens out to the covered patio with tranquil water-views. This wonderful unit comes with sleek black appliances and full-size washer and dryer. This quiet gated community is just minutes away from I75, SR60, Lee Roy Selmon and Crosstown Expressways, historic Ybor City, Downtown Tampa and more! Great local shopping, dining and entertainment.

Sorry - no pets please!
This is a smoke free home.

HOA Application and Approval Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2522 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE have any available units?
2522 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2522 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE have?
Some of 2522 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2522 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2522 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2522 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2522 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2522 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2522 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2522 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2522 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2522 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2522 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2522 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2522 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2522 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2522 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

