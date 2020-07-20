2511 Middleton Grove Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LOCATION, LOCATION ,LOCATION! THIS 1995 SQ FT CONTEMPORARY 3 STORY TOWNHOME IN THE PRISTINE GATED LAKE BRANDON COMMUNITY HAS 3 BED 3.5 BATHS AND A 2-CAR GARAGE!! AVAILABLE JUNE 7TH. Smart floor plan with bottom floor bed/bath suite and back yard access. 2nd floor boasts a gorgeous Kitchen & Dinette area with granite countertops, cherry cabinets, breakfast bar, and jet-black appliances. With half bath off kitchen and a Huge family room this is a great space to entertain. 3rd floor offers 2 additional master bedrooms and inside laundry, one with a walk in closets & garden tub. Secondary upstairs bedroom also has its own bath with tub & shower. This immaculate END UNIT is just steps to the sparkling pool and offers garbage pick-up curbside, WATER INCLUDED, playground, and more.ACCEPTING PETS with approval. This area has all the shopping and entertainment options and EASY ACCESS TO CROSSTOWN EXPRESSWAY, ONLY MINUTES TO SOUTH TAMPA, DOWNTOWN, INTERSTATE, AND MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE.

CALL TODAY FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING.

Contact Samantha Castillo-Salgado at Arrico Realty & Property Management cell 727-488-4450 or email Samantha@arricorealty.com or for more listings and info visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com.