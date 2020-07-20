All apartments in Brandon
2511 Middleton Grove Dr
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

2511 Middleton Grove Dr

2511 Middleton Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2511 Middleton Grove Drive, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LOCATION, LOCATION ,LOCATION! THIS 1995 SQ FT CONTEMPORARY 3 STORY TOWNHOME IN THE PRISTINE GATED LAKE BRANDON COMMUNITY HAS 3 BED 3.5 BATHS AND A 2-CAR GARAGE!! AVAILABLE JUNE 7TH. Smart floor plan with bottom floor bed/bath suite and back yard access. 2nd floor boasts a gorgeous Kitchen & Dinette area with granite countertops, cherry cabinets, breakfast bar, and jet-black appliances. With half bath off kitchen and a Huge family room this is a great space to entertain. 3rd floor offers 2 additional master bedrooms and inside laundry, one with a walk in closets & garden tub. Secondary upstairs bedroom also has its own bath with tub & shower. This immaculate END UNIT is just steps to the sparkling pool and offers garbage pick-up curbside, WATER INCLUDED, playground, and more.ACCEPTING PETS with approval. This area has all the shopping and entertainment options and EASY ACCESS TO CROSSTOWN EXPRESSWAY, ONLY MINUTES TO SOUTH TAMPA, DOWNTOWN, INTERSTATE, AND MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE.
CALL TODAY FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING.
Contact Samantha Castillo-Salgado at Arrico Realty & Property Management cell 727-488-4450 or email Samantha@arricorealty.com or for more listings and info visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 Middleton Grove Dr have any available units?
2511 Middleton Grove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2511 Middleton Grove Dr have?
Some of 2511 Middleton Grove Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2511 Middleton Grove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2511 Middleton Grove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 Middleton Grove Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2511 Middleton Grove Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2511 Middleton Grove Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2511 Middleton Grove Dr offers parking.
Does 2511 Middleton Grove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2511 Middleton Grove Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 Middleton Grove Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2511 Middleton Grove Dr has a pool.
Does 2511 Middleton Grove Dr have accessible units?
No, 2511 Middleton Grove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 Middleton Grove Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2511 Middleton Grove Dr has units with dishwashers.
