Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
2504 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE
Last updated September 13 2019 at 11:35 PM

2504 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE

2504 Lake Woodberry Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2504 Lake Woodberry Circle, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
volleyball court
microwave
range
*Available Now!* Living is easy!...in this bright & clean, 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath townhouse in gated community. New laminate flooring downstairs! Enjoy morning coffee with a beautiful view of the lake from your private & screened lanai. Two bedroom suites!...each have their own private bathrooms. Community features include a pool, volleyball court, and common areas. All appliances, and water & sewer included in the rent. You will love the convenient Brandon location! Charming townhouse looking for new happy tenants!....call for an appointment today. All information TBV.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE have any available units?
2504 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2504 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE have?
Some of 2504 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2504 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2504 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2504 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 2504 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 2504 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2504 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 2504 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 2504 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2504 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2504 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
