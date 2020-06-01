2504 LAKE WOODBERRY CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool volleyball court

*Available Now!* Living is easy!...in this bright & clean, 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath townhouse in gated community. New laminate flooring downstairs! Enjoy morning coffee with a beautiful view of the lake from your private & screened lanai. Two bedroom suites!...each have their own private bathrooms. Community features include a pool, volleyball court, and common areas. All appliances, and water & sewer included in the rent. You will love the convenient Brandon location! Charming townhouse looking for new happy tenants!....call for an appointment today. All information TBV.